Sir Obidinma Applauds Uzodinma, Sports Commissioner For Uplifting Dan Anyiam’s VIP

The CEO/President of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation, the parent body of Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) has applauded Imo state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma for approving and funding the renovation of the Dan Anyiam stadium among other sporting facilities in the state.

In a chart with newsmen recently, Sir Obidinma said he was delighted to learn that the iconic stadium were his late father, Elkanah Onyeali “Mercedese” coached Spartans FC, now Heartland FC is being uplifted especially the installation of sophisticated seats on the VIP stands as well as the State Box.

“I must thank Governor Uzodinma for investing in sports which we all know is the highest employer of youths.

“With the upgrading of the sporting facilities including the Indoor Sports Hall, the ongoing Olympic Swimming Size Pool among many others,the youths certainly will be meaningfully engaged while it will on the other hand motivate the athletes to train hard for laurels.

“We must at the same time thank the Sports Commissioner, Hon Dan C Ogu for ensuring that this jobs are done well and diligently.

The Foundation President who also noted that the COVID -19 pandemic disease out brake has adversely affected activities globally including sporting activities but encouraged government to do more stating that with a sustainable sports development program in the state, that it will attract economic growth and youth development.