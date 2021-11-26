Remains of Veteran Journalist, Chudi Onuzo Goes Home Dec 3

Members of the Nigerian Union of Journalist NUJ, Imo state Council and Imo Broadcasting Corporation IBC are in mourning mood following the demise of a veteran journalist and one time Director at IBC, Barr Chudi Raphael Onuzo.

According to a release made available by the family to Trumpeta, the remains of the very respected journalist will commence the journey to his eternal rest on November 30th with Service of Songs at CATOL, Owerri by 4pm.

His funeral service will hold at New Covenant Church, Amadehi in Oru West LGA from were he will be laid to rest on December 3rd, 2021.

He is survived by his Wife, Children, Grandchildren, Siblings and In-laws.