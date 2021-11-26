Tension In Relief Market Plaza Over New Gates, As Traders Finger LGA Boss

By Onyekachi Eze

There was a relative state of apprehension at the Relief Market Plaza, Owerri, Imo State yesterday when traders nearly knocked down a new entrance gate, believed to be blocking the main entrance gate to the plaza.

The angry looking traders didn’t only revolt against the latest development, but also staged a protest, calling for the state government’s intervention.

Trumpeta correspondent who witnessed the near blood bath at the ever busy market plaza discovered that, there was an ongoing construction of entrance toll gate attached with some lock-up shops.

Following their ordeal in the hands of persons suspected to be appointees to the state government, the traders sent a “Save Our Soul” message to Governor Hope Uzodinma for his urgent intervention.

Even at that, they threatened that their next outing would not only be by ordinary statement, but would demolish the ongoing construction.

It was further learnt that if caution was not taken, the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Owerri Municipal, Chief Ambrose Nkwodinma might kiss farewell to his position as he was also indicted.

Nkwodinma was accused of spearheading the said construction, even when it was considered illegal, and without approval of the relevant state government authorities.

Speaking to our correspondent on the spot assessment, the Acting Chairman of the Relief Market Plaza Owerri, Mr Paul Okpara asserted that there was peace, until the encroachment by some persons.

He opined that constructing another gate on the same tarred road with shops while there is an already existing gate is barbaric and won’t be condoned.

Mr Okpara highlighted that it’s a shanty structure blocking a free flow of traffic into the plaza.

“Nobody is happy here because it is causing a whole lot of gridlock, customers have fled to other markets because the ongoing construction have automatically blocked the entrance.

“It’s only when there is free flow of traffic that customers can come and patronize us, but now, no market”.

In furtherance, the Acting Chairman who described Governor Hope Uzodinma as a listening Governor and a due process man said he wouldn’t be in support of such construction given that it was illegal and a shanty and by the action, the governor would be disappointed at the masterminds.

Lending his voice, Mr Ben Nduka reiterated that the gate is causing a lot of uproar between the market traders and those behind the illegal structure.

In his words, “ we are losing customers because of the heavy gridlock being caused by the new gate. We appeal to the governor to come to our aid and remove this eyesore. As peace loving people, we wouldn’t want to take laws into our own hands but to look up to the government”.

Also infuriated was a marketer in the plaza, Mr Uchenna Ibeneme who enthused, “I have a shop at Relief Plaza. I do my business there, but for a while now, these people, the Owerri Municipal Chairman, ISAMATA, with some other unidentified persons have been disturbing us here. They blocked our entrance, constructing new gate with shops in the middle of a tared road which speaks ill of them”.

This Newspaper reliably gathered that due to the deplorable state of the plaza avenue, the traders in support to the government’s effort on reconstruction were said to had contributed money and are currently fixing the dilapidated roads.

It was further observed that from the wall of the new gate was a bold flex banner bearing the Governor’s pix and picture of the IMC Chairman of Owerri Municipal Council with an inscription, “ Imo State Government, in conjunction with Owerri Municipal Council, project: Renovation and Remodeling of Relief Plaza, Owerri”.