IMO ANGELS FC: ONE YEAR AFTER, SO FAR SO GOOD ..Changing The Narrative, Perception Of Women Football

Although the original underground work for the foundations and beginning of the club had started some weeks earlier but it was exactly on Saturday last year November 28, 2020 that Imo Angels FC, Owerri was officially unveiled to the public to the delight of football lovers/fans especially numerous female football admirers.

Female Football no doubt is going through a positive phase globally and in Nigeria, particularly in Imo state, one team (Imo Angels FC) has been in the forefront with all the positives.

A dream conceived exactly One Year ago by Miss Jenny Anusiem, CEO/Chairperson, a very positive and optimistic young lady with the passion to give women, specially the ‘girl child’ equality to compete favourably in our contemporary society.

Miss Jenny was drawn into the football enterprise after sponsoring the female football tournament in her community, Avutu as her hunger for perfection endured her into creating a lager platform to help talented young girls to realise their dream of becoming professional footballers and better citizens.

Jenny who is fondly called “Youngest Club CEO” swung into action working with the best hands in football administration, ACP Chioma Ajunwa Opara (MON) (Board Chairperson), Chuks Dike, Cosmos Chukwuemeka, Orji Sampson alongside Coach Alex Ndulaka ‘One on One’ and Coach Frank Mbata with the vision and mission to raise at least 1000 female players of Imo decent tutoring them on discipline and principles of combining playing football and womanhood as well as become worthy daughters to their families and the society.

The club after its unveiling in November last year has not looked back especially winning the 2021 Queens 8 Pre -Season tournament at Songo -Ota, Ogun state at their first time.

The club has since taking part in the Aiteo Women Federation Cup, Imo State and the recently concluded Neymar Jr RedBull 5-Aside Football Challenge in Leki, Lagos state.

Because of the outstanding performance of the club and its discipline, one of the players of the team, Chidinma Anele was recently invited to the Nation’s Under -20 female team for their FIFA U-20 World Cup Qualifiers, an experience which has exited the others prompting them to hunger for more.

With our vision and mission to produce at least 1,000 female footballers in Imo, we currently have 30 determined young girls who in just one year have played over 45 games against male (U-15) and female oppositions winning 20, drawing 12 and losing 13.

Within just one year we came up against some of the best female teams in the country rubbing shoulders with the finest players in Nigeria’s female league, against clubs like Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, FC Robo (5-Aside) among many others.

Undaunted by some stumbling blocks, the team is much more determined especially with the support of the club’s Supper Supporters to take part in the next seasons Women Female Championship League, the Nation’s Female second tire league and is very optimistic to in the next two seasons be a force to reckon with in the Nation’s elite female league, Nigerian Women Premier League NWPL.

We however, wish to use this medium to celebrate with our fans, supporters and super supporters for their undiluted and unalloyed support as we mark ‘One Year’ in our little effort to create female football professionals.

Congratulations to Imo Angels FC!