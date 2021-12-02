Striking Trailer Drivers Block Owerri Roads Over Alleged Attack On Colleague

Commuters in Owerri especially those using PortHarcourt road – Control Roundabout – World bank road – Onitsha road and Assumpta Avenue yesterday afternoon suffered untold hardship following a fallout between Trailer drivers carrying Container goods.

Trumpeta gathered from one of the drivers who convey imported goods in containers to traders in Owerri or transiting through Owerri that a group of boys claiming to be government task force always disturb them regularly and that they have been paying heavily to them until yesterday when they chased one of them till the trailer fell with goods worth hundreds of millions got destroyed.

He noted that their anger is that they keep chasing them like criminals whereas they are doing legitimate business.

“We blocked the road because we want the person who normally send those boys that chase UA up and down to come and see the extent of damage they have caused.

“The goods destroyed and the lorry damaged are someone’s sweet and effort to feed their families and now because of greed and touting it’s all lost in a twinkle of an eye.

“We are not happy and we want the Government to do something about it.

As at the time of this report efforts to reach the OCDA General Manager as well as the ENTRACO management to ascertain if they were aware of the situation proved abortive but this paper learnt that after his appointment, the new OCDA GM, Engr Chukwu has on assumption of office dissolved all task force in his agency.

Road users who spoke to our correspondent who was equally trapped as he was on transit complained that the menace of the so called task force groups has done more harm than good calling on the Government to dissolve them or call them to order.