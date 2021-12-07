Death Of Sylvester At Dowen College: Panic, Fear Grip Parents Of Wards In Boarding Schools

By Onyekachi Eze

Palpable fear has enveloped parents and guardians whose children are in boarding schools in Imo State, following the recent death incident recorded at Dowen College, Lagos State of Nigeria.

It was a premature exit from earth for the twelve-year old Sylvester Oromoni, who was reportedly brutalized and finally gave up the ghost while at the named boarding school.

While condemnation has continued to trail the manner Sylvester died, pupils schooling in boarding schools in Imo State may be retrieved by their parents to avert similar story.

Parents of such pupils for fear of the unknown are said to be beclouded with panic towards their children’s safety.

This development, Trumpeta Newspaper learnt may cause mass exodus of pupils from dormitory schools across the State.

Another factor that could lead to the withdrawal of kids may not be unconnected to the high-handedness of some school authorities.

Apart from most of the mission boarding schools said to have garnered parent’s confidence, other private schools are at risk of losing patronage.

A woman, Mrs Beatrice Ukandu asserted, “What sort of children do we have nowadays? Parents will send their children to get education only to be subjected to torture and victimization, yet the school management cover such.

“One out of my four children is living in hostel, but my son you know what I have told my husband of my intention to withdraw him from the school. He will be joining his brothers soon. Prevention is better than cure”, she fearfully said.

It would be recalled that the media was awash last week when news broke on the suspicious murder of 12year old Sylvester at Dowen College Lagos.

Before Sylvester’s death, he was bruised badly on the lips and mouth. Due to the degree of injuries he sustained that made him unable to walk, he died a day after in the hospital.

The management of Dowen College in a brief monitored online had claimed that Sylvester was neither beaten nor tortured, but sustained those injuries while playing football with his peers.

Lagos State Government and the Police have as at the time of filing this report sealed the College to enable a speedy investigation to the root cause of Sylvester’s death.