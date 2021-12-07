Stakeholders In Ngor Okpala Lament Electricity Black Out In LGA

Some prominent sons and daughters of Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Imo State have cried out over the power outage in the Council Area which has crippled commercial activities, and other businesses in the LGA.

Speaking under the aegis of Ngor Okpala Stakeholders, the concerned citizens who expressed displeasure over the embarrassing situation said that for over a year now, most parts of Ngor Okpala LGA live without Electric Power Supply, which has negatively affected the living condition of the citizens in the Council.

Speaking to Journalists, Chidi Ude who lives in Abuja but just visited home to perform his mother’s funeral rites said he was shocked that over half of Ngor Okpala live without Electric Power Supply to do their day to day activities.

“This one has nothing to do with leadership or politics, but a big embarrassment that a Local Government like Ngor Okpala has no Electric Supply. It is quite unfortunate and a failure in all of us from Ngor Okpala because we have refused to speak out” he said.

Also speaking Chief Henry Ekpe another son of Ngor Okpala, wondered how a Local Government hosting an International Cargo Airport has no Electricity Supply.

“There is no Electricity Supply in my community for over two years now. This is after my community has since raised the fund charged her by Enugu Electricity Distribution Company EEDC for reconnection” Ekpe said.

Dr Sam Amadi, a son of Ngor Okpala, who once headed National Electricity Commission, said he was aware of the ugly situation in Ngor Okpala, but added that he has personally written a letter to those concerned about the blackout in Ngor Okpala, and was optimistic that before Christmas Power will be restored in the LGA.

Chief Chimaobi Eke, who resides in the United States of America USA, was disturbed that the Power Supply problem has persisted in the LGA, saying that the bad situation is adversely affecting the speed of development in Ngor Okpala, as Electricity is a major factor in citing businesses in a given area.

Dr Maria Opara who just visited from Italy, for the mother’s burial in Umuhu community said that it was unfortunate that even after privatizing the Power sector, the situation of Electricity Supply still remains a problem, adding that that of Ngor Okpala looks like a satobage, as it cannot be explained how a Local Government that hosts the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport, can stay without Electricity Supply for months, much more over a year.