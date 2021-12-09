Excitement In ‘Mbaike’ As 2nd Edition Of Akarachi Unity Cup Kicks Off Dec 13 ..24 Wards Jostle For N20m Worth Tourney

The second edition of the Akarachi Unity Football Competition for all the INEC Wards in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency has been scheduled to kick off Monday December 13, 2021.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk by the Local Organizing Committee, LOC Chairman, Hon Godson Onyemaobi the opening ceremony of the annual football tournament which is powered Hon Akarachi Amadi, CEO Akarachi Foundations will hold at the Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Stadium Complex, Iho in Ikeduru LGA.

The former SSA on sports to Governor Hope Uzodinma who disclosed this during a chart in Owerri said all 12 INEC Wards in both LGAs that make up ‘Mbaike’ Federal Constituency namely, Mbaitoli and Ikeduru LGAs will be in action showcasing their football skills as they fight for the N20 million naira worth tournament.

He stressed that the competition apart from helping to foster unity, peace and Harmony among the constituents will equally avail talented footballers in the area the opportunity to be identified by scouts invited by the sponsor to wittiness the tournament.

“We have concluded plans to bring scouts from across the nation who will be on ground to spot talents that can in the near future play for NNL and NPFL club sides in Nigeria as well as in Europe.

“Its going to be a spectacular edition as the LOC is gearing towards turning the championship into a carnival in other to meaningfully engage the youths so as to help curb social vices and reduce crime rate in the area as well as place one of the largest federal constituency on global map especially this Yuletide period.

In the final of the maiden edition which also took place at the Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Stadium complex, Iho in Ikeduru LGA, Amaimo Was triumphed against Orodo Ward B to emerge champions.

This paper learnt that this seasons final will hold at the Ohuba Central School field in Nworieubi, Mbaitoli LGA.

Fixtures Of 2021/22 Akarachi Unity Cup:

Ikeduru:

Uzoagba vs Iho (13/12/21)

Amatta vs Amaimo (14/12/21)

Inyohi/Umudim vs Atta 1 (15/12/21)

Amakohia vs OUE (16/12/21)

Ngugo vs Atta 2 (17/12/21)

Avuvu vs Akabo (18/12/21)

Mbaitoli:

Ogwa 1 vs Ezinihitte (14/12/21)

Ifakala vs Afara Eziama (15/12/21)

Ubomiri vs Orodo A (16/12/21)

Amike vs Ogwa 11 (17/12/21)

Ogbaku vs Umunoha/Asano (18/12/21)

Umuagwu Umunoha vs Orodo B (19/12/21)