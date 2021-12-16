Imo SWAN Holds End Of Year Get Together ..Seeks Sustainable Sports Devt. Program In Imo

Members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state chapter will on Saturday December 18, 2021 hold its end of year get together.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk which was signed by the chapter Chairman and Secretary, Rotn Everest Ezihe and Tunde Liedi, the event which holds at the Pool Side of City Cruz Hotel in New Owerri from 3:30pm will not only afford the sports pen pushers the opportunity to unwind after a hectic year but also grant them the podium to interact with other major sport stakeholders in the state on how to develop a sustainable development programme.

The release also invites all its Patron, the House Committee Chairman on Sports who incidentally is Imo Assembly Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu, Sports Commissioner, Hon Dan Ogu, Sports Commission Director, Mr Emmanuel Metu, Sports Association Chairman in the state, Imo FA Chairman, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam, Chairmen of all Veteran Clubs ‘A-40’ and club owners in the state.