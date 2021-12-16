Debt War: Heartland Banter Words With Former Sporting Director ..Ex -Eagles Star, Ekwueme Blasts Mgt

The brewing war between Heartland FC, Owerri and its former Sporting Director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme over debt claims by the later may have taken a new dimension as both camps exchange words of claims.

Trumpeta in its recent edition reported refutal of the NPFL side denying claims of Ifeanyi Ekwueme, his sports company, Emerks Sports wears and that of SELECT Sports wears.

Meanwhile, in swift reaction,

Ekwueme who alsi worked for the vlub as a Marketing Officer has responded to Heartland’s claim that he failed to fulfill contractual agreement with them.

Ekwueme last week in an earlier report made good his promise to drag the club to Owerri High Court over alleged N21.8 million debt for supply of kits.

But a statement issued by the clubs Media which was signed by the acting General Manager, Promise Nwachukwu, however insists the club management are not owing her former Sporting Director a dime.

“Ifeanyi Ekwueme failed to deliver on his obligation to the club,” part of the statement read.

While reacting to Heartland’s statement, the erstwhile Super Eagles’ winger who also played for Polonia Warsaw in Poland during his playing days dismissed it with a wave of the hand saying he is not ready to join words with the club anymore.

“Ask them where they got the kits they played with last season from. Did they steal it?” he asked angrily.

Ekwueme noted that the press statement was shameful and labelled officials of the Naze Millionaires as liars.

He continued;

“Don’t mind them. They know what they are doing. They are all blatant liars. That statement was an empty one, frivolous, baseless and lacks merit and should be treated with all contempts that it deserves.

“The case is already in court so it’s needless exchanging words with them in the pages of the newspapers and social media. I am going to expose all of them one by one. We will open can of worms.

“In fact, I don’t want to join words with them any more. They should not worry, they will hear from me very well when we get there.”

When asked why he quit his job as Heartland’s Sporting Director, Ekwueme submitted:”I quit the job after I noticed that those working around me were not pure professionals. I can beat my chest that I am the only club official who gave the players and officials loan from my pocket, which some of them did not return. I had to do it because I have the interest of the club at heart and wanted it to move forward.

” Apart from the jerseys they bought, I gave the players and officials free training kits as well as a lot of promotional items because Heartland is a club I love from the bottom of my heart.

” But when I noticed that things were not going well, I stepped aside. Like the popular pidgin slang says, “Monkey no go dey work and Baboon go dey chop.” Perhaps they thought I was a foolish Father Christmas.

” Nobody is ready to source for funds from corporate bodies like others do to run their clubs. Instead everybody is waiting for Governor Hope Uzodinma to release money and how they will plan to share it.

” As a result of that, I made up my mind to leave because I don’t want to be part of the looting. It’s a big shame that the same people who came to my house 12 midnight to beg me for jerseys are the same group of people telling silly lies.

“Let them bury their faces in shame and wait for me. We will cross the bridge when we get to it.”