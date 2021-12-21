IMO SWAN STANDS AGAINST FOOTBALL HOOLIGANISM .. CALLS FOR ARREST OF EGBUJOR .. ENJOINS FA TO BAN CULPRIT FROM SOCCER ACTIVITIES

Following physical assault on Mr. Solomon Onu, by Mr Ikenna Egbujor on Sunday at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri immediately after Heartland FC’s 2021/2022 first premier league gaim with Nasarawa United that ended 3-3 draw.

Onu who’s the Director of Media for the Owerri based football club and a member of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Imo State chapter was inside the main bowl of the stadium trying to arrange coaches and players for the usual post match parley with Sports Journalists when one Egbujor also known as “Agwo” a member of Heartland FC Columbia Supporters swiftly ran beside Onu and hit him on the waist while attempting to attack Heartland’s gaffer, Hassan Abdallah with an object suspected to be a rod and ran into the crowd boasting.

Onu was badly injured which made him to collapse in Stadium amidst wriggling in pains and was latter revived and rushed to the hospital as an emergency patient where he treated.

However, when Sports Journalists drew the attention of Hon. Dan Ogu, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports as well as the management of Heartland FC on the ugly incident, the Commissioner expressed dismay over the incident and quickly gave a marching order that the culprit who we learnt is the Head of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW Warehouse Mbaise park, Owerri be arrested immediately.

Ogu further directed the club’s General Manager, Mr. Promise Nwachukwu to write Imo State Football Association, FA demanding that the culprit should henceforth not be allowed to enter the Stadium no matter what until he justifies his rationale behaviour of attempting to murder the club’s Media Director as well as attacking the clubs coach

Similarly, as demanded in Journalism which is a noble profession and considering that SWAN is a critical stakeholder in sports development which includes football (Heartland FC), injury to one is an injury to all, in view of this, Imo State SWAN under the leadership of Rotn. Everest Ezihe is demanding from Imo State security agencies to ensure that Mr. Ikenna Egbujor “Agwu” be arrested and brought to book.

SWAN is in total support of the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon Dan Ogu and management of Heartland FC demands from Imo FA that the culprit should immediately be suspended from entering Dan Anyiam stadium no matter the activity.

SWAN further advised the management of Heartland FC and Imo FA that henceforth they must ensure adequate provision of security for events happening at all stadia in the state as the association will no lobger tolerate an issue of molestation, harassment and assault on any of her members by fans, supporters, staff etc in the course of executing their duties.