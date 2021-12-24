Insecurity; Imo Gradually Turning To Afghanistan, says Okorocha

Former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has decried the level of insecurity in the state by stating that the state he ruled eight years is fast turning to Afghanistan.

In recent past till this moment, insecurity has been high in Imo State leading to several killings.

Apparently worried by the development, Okorocha who is representing Orlu Zone in the Senate regretted the manner innocent persons are being killed.

He therefore asked the youths to use their voters card than violence to get rid of bad governance.

Speaking at Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre LGA of Imo State during the burial of the mother of his son in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, Okorocha said “Imo is bleeding because of insecurity”

He enjoined the youths no to take a violent approach to bad governance but wait till 2023.

“I want to appeal to the youth to stop venting their anger of bad governance by killing innocent citizens. This not the Imo I used to know. This is not the Imo I was governor for eight years. I don’t support violence but I support protest through proper channel. I urge you to wait till 2023 and use your PVC to vote out bad governance” Okorocha added.

Speaking further, the Orlu Zone Senator lamented how six governors couldn’t make it to the funeral ground due to insecurity. “Six governors called me and told me that they wanted to be here for the funeral but I told them for them to be here they must have to move about in Amorured Personnel Carriers and hence the couldn’t afford it, they stayed back in their respective states”.