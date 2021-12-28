IMSU Alumni, Europe Felicitates With Members On Christmas Celebrations.

The leadership of the IMSU Alumni Europe Chapter, under Hon Nnamdi Iyioku has extended season messages to numerous members.

According to a statement by the Chairman, Hon Nnamdi Iyioku and made available to Trumpeta, the IMSU Alumni Europe Chapter wishes members a merry Christmas and happy New Year in advance.

Hon Iyioku used the opportunity to thank for the support and commitment to the alumni and asked for continued assistance in the coming year.

While asking for God’s guidance and protection, Hon Iyioku further reminded that while in the spirit of the celebration, members are expected to note that Jesus Christ is the reason for the season.

For those on transit, he asked for safety and journey mercies especially now the dreaded COVID-19 and Omicron are ravaging the society