Nnadozie, Oshoala, Others Make IFFHS Women’s CAF Team Of The Year

Imo state born Nigeria number one female goal tender, Chiamaka Nnadozie and her Super Falcon mates have been named in the IFFHS Caf team of the years.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) chose four members of Nigeria’s senior women’s national football team, the Super Falcons, to the Women’s CAF Team of the Year 2021.

Nigeria has a player in every position on the field, with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, centre-back Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Ngozi Okobi, and attacker Asisat Oshoala named to the 2021 Best XI.

The team managed by Zambian Bruce Nwape has seven substitutes, including Onome Ebi (Henan), Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF), and Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético Madrid).

In the 2020-2021 season, Oshoala starred as Barcelona won the treble, including the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Primera División, and Copa de la Reina.

Since joining Paris FC, goalkeeper Nnadozie has made an impression, keeping six clean sheets so far this season.

Meanwhile, Ohale is establishing herself as a goal-scoring defender, having scored four goals in 28 games in the Primera División Femenina this season, including a spectacular goal against Barcelona in June.

Okobi, a four-time African champion, is still an important player for Eskilstuna United, having made over 100 appearances for two separate clubs in the Swedish Damallsvenskan.