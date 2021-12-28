Mgbala FC Demystifies Enyimba Feeders In Friendly Encounter ..As 2021/22 Mgbala -Agwa Cup Kicks Off

It was indeed total joy and excitement in Mgbala -Agwa Community, Oguta LGA on Sunday December 26, 2021 when the newly formed Mgbala FC demystified the high riding Enyimba Feeders of Aba, Abia state.

The friendly encounter which was held at the Alaoma Primary School playground in Mgbala Community was at the instance of the donor of Mgbala -Agwa Annual Football Competition and the financier of Mgbala FC as part of his aims to enable talented youths in the area become professional footballers and to help his lovely community celebrate and enjoy the Yuletides.

The true joy actually was drawn from the result of the friendly which ended 2-1 in favour of the 7month old team which is already positioned to compete in this seasons Nation -Wide League 3 division.

Reacting to Trumpeta sports desk shortly after the very frenetic encounter, Sir Nduka Ozo, donor of the tournament expressed so much joy over his teams victory.

“Am so happy and filled with joy over the teams victory today.

“In fact when the team handlers called to tell me of the teams improvement, i said to my self they can only prove that by playing against a strong opposition which warranted me to invite Enyimba feeders and as you can see, they really impressed me.

“For their participation in the nation wide league, i will make every effort to make them succeed because I can see potential big stars in the near future”, Sir Nduka assured.

Goals from Orji Chinedu and Precious Chigozie ensured that the thrilling display of Mgbala FC tutored by Coach Okonkwo Chinedu earned them the victory amidst wonderful reflexes of the 15 year old keeper, Oekairo Clinton.