Anusiem Lauds Princess Akobundu For Uniting Okigwe Zone with Football Tourney …Thanks NEPAD Boss For Supporting Imo Angels FC

The CEO/Chairperson of Imo Angels FC, Miss Jenny Anusiem has lauded the efforts of Princess Gloria Akobundu in uniting the good people of Okigwe Zone with her football competition.

Miss Anusiem who made gave her words of commendation shortly after the final of the tournament which was won by Ihitte Umbona LGA after defeating Ehime Mbano to cart away a mouth watering sum of N1m, extolled the NEPAD boss for using sports particularly football to not only empower youth of the zone but also unite them especially during the yuletide period.

Meanwhile, the Imo Angels FC CEO also took time to appreciate Princess Akobundu for her support to her club especially in helping them clear the clubs new bus which they also presented to her during the visit this January.

In her thank you words, Kanu Stella Onyinyechi who spoke on behalf of the players also pleaded with the NEPAD boss to also help them teams effort towards securing a camping site in Owerri to enable them operate optimally.

Responding, Princess Akobundu who commended Miss Anusiem for her doggedness and resilient nature in helping the girl child through football expressed delight towards the teams growth within just one years of existence promising to also look into their demands.

She however advised the girls to always stay disciplined with their training and their education noting that its very important for them to learn other skills so they can easily fall back to it in their life after football.

She was officially unveiled with Imo Angels FC branded cap as a supper supporter of the fast rising female football club in Nigeria.