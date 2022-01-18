Auto Draft Imo Angels FC Condoles Player, Confidence Over Mum’s Demise

The management and players of Imo Angels FC have condoled with one of their players, Unachucku Confidence over the demise of her mother, Mrs Unachukwu.

The club CEO/Chairman, Miss Jenny Anusiem who paid a condolence visit to the players family in Owerri on Sunday with some members of the management team and players said the club was saddened with the news her death.

“Mama from the little we knew her was a kind hearted mother who made everything possible within her reach to make her children and the people around her happy.

“She will be greatly missed by her loved ones including Imo Angels FC players who always visited her home with the daughter.

While consoling the family, Miss Anusiem urged them not cry like people without hope praying that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.