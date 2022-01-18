Ex Heartland Boss, Bash Eulogizes Nwaulu on His Final Chieftaincy Outing ..Lauds Colleagues from Amsterdam For Support

Former Heartland FC Chairman, Chief Goodfaith Chibuzo Etuemena “Mr Bash” has eulogised his long time friend way back in Amsterdam, Holland, Chief Levi Nwaulu “Akunwata na Holland” and his wife, Lolo Viola Ijeoma Nwaulu “Mma Sinachi” over their successful final Chieftaincy outing of triple Chief.

Interacting with Trumpeta recently in Owerri on the well attended ceremony which was held at Nwaulu’s compound in Umunnamechi Village in Ihialla, Anambra State on January 9th 2022, Bash described Chief Nwaulu as a reliable friend and brother who holds Igbo tradition so dear to his heart and dedicates his time and resources towards the promotion of our cultural values.

While congratulating ‘Akunwata na Holland’ and his Lolo on their achievements in life especially the recognitions by his kinsmen and friends in diaspora, Bash also took time to commend their friends and colleagues who despite their tight schedule during the yuletide period travelled all the way from Amsterdam to support their brother and colleague showing that brotherly love of ‘Ndi Igbo’ in his elevation.

He specially appreciated the likes of; Chief Humour “Akunnaya na Holland”, Chief Edufe ” Onunekwuruoha na Holland” and Mr Cross among others expressing nostalgic feelings of their Igbo brotherhood in Amsterdam, Holland urging them to maintain the cordial relationship.