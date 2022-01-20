Maiden Edition Of Ilile Community Unity Football Cup Ends On High

The first edition of Ilile Community Football Tournament organized for the six Villages has ended in grand style with Ubeke lifting the trophy.

The villages that took part in the tourney include; Umuezeali, Umuonyipkara, Umuibe, Umuzuka, Ubeke and Umukari

The tournament which saw strong but healthy competition among the villages brought together the sons and daughters of the community both those at home and in Diaspora who were treated to top class football artistry.

Presenting the trophy and cash prize to the winning team Ubeke, one of the sponsores of the competition, Prince Azuatalam Ekezie thanked all the teams and players for comporting themselves to the laws and regulations guiding the game.

While appreciating the winning team Ubeke for their display of maturity in the field of play, Prince Ekezie expressed joy that the tournament has come to an end peacefully without any course of trouble.

He assured the players that the 2022 edition of the competition would be more organized with inovations.

He said that the tournament has come to stay in the community.

According to him, the competition has brought together the entire people of the community including those who returned for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Adding his voice, a co-sponsor of the tournament, Mr. Victor Nuoku promised to make sure that the 2022 edition of the competition will be given more attention.

According to him, the preparation about the second edition of the competition would start early to avoid mistakes and to ensure that a lot of areas are properly covered before the commencement of the game.

The coordinator of the competition Mr. Benjamin Alaukwu thanked God that the tournament had been concluded in the most peaceful way.

He thanked other organizers who in one way and the other assisted to ensure the success of the competition as well as the players for using the competition to showcase talents.

On their way to lifting the trophy in the final match plaid at Ilile Town School playground, Ubeke humbled Umuezeali 2-0 for the mouth watering prize

The results of other matches earlier in the first stages shows that, Umuezeali defeated Umuibe 1-0, just as Umuonyikpara trashed Unuzuka 2-0. Also Ubeke beat Umuezeali 5-0 while Umuakiri drew 1-1 with Umuonyipkara.

In other matches, Ubeke defeated Umuibe 1-0 while Unuzuka pipped Umuakiri 1-0.