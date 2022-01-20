Super Eagles Hailed By EOCF Boss, Sir Obidinma For Round Of 16 Qualification …As Foundation Celebrates Sec, Orji on Birthday

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have continued to attract congratulatory massages after their impressive run at the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.

The latest commendation comes from the President/CEO of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) who in a massage hailed the team for maintaining a one hundred percent performance in their 3 group games against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau on their way to making the biannual competition’s round of 16 knockout games.

“We are highly elated with the outstanding performance of our senior national team and it shows that the lads headed to the words of advice of emulating the discipline and patriotic legacy left behind by my late father, Elkanah Onyeali ” Mercedese ” who in his playing days gave his all.

“As we celebrate their qualification to the next round, we however wish to remind them that its not yet ‘Uhuru’.

“We therefore want to urge the Augustine Eguavoen led team to work harder as the games will get tougher but with dedication and discipline success can be achieved, Sir Obidinma noted.

Super Eagles beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 with goals from Sadiq Umar and William Troos-Ekong in the second half gave Nigeria their third victory in Garuoa.

The Eagles are expected to meet either Sudan or Malawi when CAF releases the round of 16 fixtures later.

Meanwhile, the President of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, Sir Obidinma Onyeali and the entire Staff has celebrated the foundation secretary, Orji Sampson on his birthday.

In a birthday wish posted on the foundation’s social media handle;

“Mr Sampson Orji your indeed a great man, endowed with wisdom, we can’t stop thanking you for all you do for us @ EOCF and the Football Academy.

We wish you a day full of laughter and happiness and may your new year bring you much success.

May all life’s blessings be yours, on your birthday and always!