2023: Rescue Nigeria Project Set To Produce Next Nigeria President, Says Chief David Mbamara

By Onyekachi Eze

The long desired change in good governance among the Nigeria citizenry may be coming to fruition, if what is promised by the Rescue Nigeria Project, RNP, is to be considered.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration of the zonal and State Coordinators of the RNP in Abuja, on January 13, 2022, the newly emerged South East Coordinator, Chief David Mbamara KSC, enjoined Nigerians to be hopeful as RNP has come to inject a fresh breath in the Nation’s Leadership.

He shrouded on the poor Governance that Nigeria has produced so far, especially as he said, there are nothing to show for it.

Mbamara stated that the country is in comatose due to bad Leadership.

Describing Rescue Nigeria Project as a non political party, but a pressure Group, the Ikeduru, Imo State born grassroot mobilizer cum political figure urged the citizenry to join RNP in changing the old narrative.

Chief Mbamara described some political chieftains as crop of selfish politicians in positions of authority, same as ‘charge and bail’, who are only egocentric to their gains.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that with the pedigree of members in Rescue Nigeria Project, both the States and National Assemblies would experience an immense change, as well as in Governorship and presidential positions.

He also regretted that Nigeria as a nation highly favoured by God with natural resources is still backward, struggling to survive.

Reiterating on the need for experienced Leaders and technocrats in authority, the retired Captain expressed optimism that Nigeria today will not be same by 2023 after good Leaders must have been elected into power.

Further promising to work harmoniously with the five Coordinators in South East Messrs; Hon Tony Alaribe (Abia State), Chief Sunny Odumegwu (Anambra State), Hon Ikechukwu Ogbodo (Enugu State), Hon Austin Nweke (Ebonyi State), and Prince Obinna Ekwebelem (Imo State), he asked them to go down to the grassroot and send the message of hope.

Chief Mbamara added, “Today is not for speech making, but take this to the bank, Rescue Nigeria Project must influence or produce the next President of Nigeria. Nigerians are tired of charge and bail’ politicians and the time to change the poor leadership is 2023”.