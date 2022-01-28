Outrage Over “Shit Chopping” Public Show in Owerri

Residents of Owerri, Imo State capital were seriously taken aback by a video clip that debuted on Wednesday showing where two young men were spotted in the public eating their faeces .

As the dust raised by the recent video of a suspected ritual killer who wanted to kill visiting mother was foiled by neigbours at Heroes Apartment, Owerri is yet to rest, the video show came up again to suggest another ritual exercise.

Trumpeta learnt that in one of the major roads in the state capital, two young men were spotted on the street defacing in a bucket and later used bread to butter the shit before chewing it.

The incident attracted passersby who rushed to the location to catch a glimpse while others had video shot of the scene.

Moments afterwards, the incident took over the social media space with divergent reactions trailing it.

While many believed it was a ritual exercise others were of the video that the dramatis personae only acted the show to attract attention.

Trumpeta learnt that one of the identities involved in the matter before now used to hawk tiger nuts in town and known for comic shows as a budding artiste. But those who know him are of the view that the joke is an expensive one taken too far for his personality.

The incident has raised concern about prepotency of youths in the state to alleged ritual activities for quick money syndrome.