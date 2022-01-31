What are the best live casino games that you can play?

Technology has encouraged betting beyond brick and mortar casinos because you can now play games from home. You don’t have to travel to your downtown area to gamble. There has been a gradual shift over the years to the online casino platform and that was amplified by COVID-19 which has forced people to stay at home.

Live casino games bring the land-based casino experience into the online platform. People do not need to dress fancy and go to the nearby land-based casino anymore because they can play using their gadgets at home or any place with an internet connection.

These games involve the player logging into a live casino platform and playing the game via live streaming. This involves a live dealer handling the roulette wheel, the dice, or even the deck of cards. By interacting with other people, you can expect that this genre of online casino games can thrive more.

Now, players have so many choices when playing these live casino games. There are many available platforms like gambling sites or even a crypto casino for Nigerians. You should be pleasantly surprised with what you can see from the online casino industry because it is vast and diverse. With that, let’s look at the top live genres that you can play on these platforms.

Roulette

Roulette has already been one of the most popular games in the land-based casinos but it has become even stronger in the online platform. The players will only have to make bets because they don’t have to spin the wheel themselves here.

The players will usually have two camera angles when they play the game as they will see the dealer and the wheel itself. With that perspective, it is easy to replicate the roulette experience that you can have in any land-based casino.

These platforms also give you the choice to play the different variants of roulette games.

American roulette games have 36 number pockets but they also have options for 0 and 00.

European roulette games also have 36 pockets but they only have a single 0. This can give some players an immediate edge since they have fewer choices rather than having to juggle more options like the American variant.

French roulette games also do not have the 00 pocket but there are many additional bets here. This includes the famous La Partage rule where if the ball lands in zero, all even-money bets are split into two.

It’s not a surprise that this game is arguably the most popular on the online platform since roulette is one of the staple games in land-based casinos.

Baccarat

As one of the most well-known games in the live casino genre, baccarat has offered so many exciting times over the years. You can play the traditional baccarat but there are also some fast-paced formats that you can play.

You have many choices to play the game because live dealers find baccarat as an easy game to take charge of. The game is centred on guessing which hand will have the total closest to nine. All you have to do is predict and make wagers between three choices which are Player, Banker, and a Tie which take some skill on the cards that you can see.

Blackjack

On these online platforms, live blackjack is one of the most played games. There are two main versions that you can play online which are seven-seat blackjack and unlimited blackjack. The first of which is where you will play in a virtual table of seven different hands and the latter involves just one hand that an unlimited number of people can play at the same time.

As you look into these games, the mechanics are still the same. You will still have to create a hand that will hit or have the closest value to 21. It is a simple, quick, and exciting game that can get you instant winnings.

Across different platforms, you will have many choices to play blackjack. Dealers will be present there and you can expect high-quality streams that you will tap into. Hopefully, you can play online casino games which include online casino platforms and crypto casinos for Nigerians where you can use cryptocurrencies to gamble.

Replicating the experience that you can have in land-based casinos is huge. Playing dealer games has never been this convenient with the help of technological innovations.