Heartland Swim In Relegation Zone, Await LMC Hammer For Non Payment of Salaries

The woes of Heartland FC degenerate over the weekend as a section of the clubs supporters popularly known as “Colombia Fans” demanded for the dissolution of the management of the Owerri based NPFL side over what they termed management failure.

Irked by the clubs leaguer fourth loss in a row among many other abysmal results in the ongoing 2021/22 NPFL season, the fans who spoke through their BOT Chairman, Ikenna Egbujor aka “Agwo” and Onyekachi Egbujor aka “Black”, a member of the group told sports journalists at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri on Saturday shortly after the team’s 0-1 loss to Kano Pillars in one of the match day 9 encounters expressed their dismay with the way the management are running affairs of the club calling on the state Governor to look deep into the teams situation with the view of finding a lasting solution.

The animated ‘Colombia’ fans said it wasn’t just about the nonpayment of salaries, they accused the club boss, Promise Nwachukwu and his team of incompetence;

“We are not happy with the way we are losing matches at home back to back.

“We go away 3-0, at home 0-3, in fact we don’t have a management and we don’t have players, all the management members have failed.

“Let the government come and get us a new General Manager, not a hungry one.

“Government should come to the aide of our dying team before we go on relegation.

“We don’t want violence in our darling team”, the Colombian fans cried out.

Meanwhile, fans of the five time league champions and former back -to- back FA cup winners are anxiously waiting for the fate of their team on the verdict of the league organizer concerning the teams inability to pay their players and management.

Recall that LMC gave the club a 24 hour ultimatum to furnish it with its adherence to players payment after the expiration of the 2 weeks grace requested by Heartland FC.

Although feelers gathered by Trumpeta sports desk suggests that moves are in motion to get funds for two months salary of the players but the imbroglio between the management and it’s erstwhile players/senior players who downed tools for non payment may raise its ugly heads once more as the league organizers are expected to make a pronouncements on the clubs fate soon.

The team however departed the shores of Owerri for Ibadan yesterday for their match day 10 encounter against a rejuvenated Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan (3SC) who on Sunday recorded their first away victory against MFM FC at Teslim Balogun stadium, Lagos.