Eziokele, Eziobodo Youths Hail Betty Akeredolu Over Development Strides .As Construction of Community Road Kicks Off

Members of the youth body from Eziokele and Eziobodo community in Owerri LGA of Imo State, came out in their numbers recently, to show appreciation to Her Excellency, Betty Akeredolu over the ongoing road construction in the community.

Recall that, the First Lady of Ondo state had attracted and facilitated the emergency intervention construction project of the Emeabiam, Eziobodo road, with Niger Delta Development Commission and Ogyson Nigeria limited as contractors after their community entry last year.

Prior to this time, the state of the road was in a deporable shape and increased the hardship of the rural community dwellers.

Speaking on behalf of the youths during the inspection exercise, the councillor representing Eziobodo ward 5, Hon. Chijioke Echendu hailed the development initiative of the First lady of Ondo state adding that they are appreciative of her kind gesture, for meeting the need of a good road construction to the communities after years of neglect.

The youths pledged their unalloyed support to the engineers and promised to assist any where necessary, especially in sourcing for labour or material supply to aid the fast pace of the work.

They also assured to reach out to interior parts of the community the contractors cannot reach, to carry on with the construction through benefits from the support, for the good of the people

As a way of welcoming the construction crew, the youths offered to prepare their local delicacies as a customary way of welcoming them.