See Top Imo Politicians Who May Quit APC Before 2023

Following certain developments in the All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State chapter and considering effects of what is going on at the national stages, it is certain that the party would witness heavy loss of party membership before the 2023 elections.

Trumpeta recalls that since 2018, till date, Imo APC hasn’t witnessed peace leading to the existence of factions loyal to the present governor Senator Hope Uzodinma and those of the Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The lingering skirmishes of the party coupled with the conduct of the congress which saw the governors side gain upper hand, may see those not favoured call it quit.

Signals that Imo APC would witness a tsunami remain the inability of the national reconciliation committee set up by the National Caretaker Council to look into party crisis, and settle that of Imo State.

Should the status quo remain with non pacification of aggrieved members, Trumpeta can deduce that many of the persons not happy with the state of affairs in APC may dump the ruling party. Likely to lead this group who may dump APC for PDP is Okorocha.

Considering the recent interview the former governor granted to the press on the day he declared to run for President, he may shift party affiliation if the situation in APC becomes unfavourable.

Rumours of Okorocha’s new political romance, especially with the PDP governorship candidate of the party in the last general election, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha have been high

While indications were rife that Okorocha was having secret affairs with PDP for possible defection, the burial of the mother of Uche Nwosu, a top ally of Okorocha somehow confirmed the fears when Ihedioha proved bookmakers wrong to appear at the burial venue. As a former PDP member before he ran for governorship of Imo in 2011, nothing stops the Orlu zone senator return to PDP for his Presidential ambition in 2023, Trumpeta was informed.

Okorocha won’t leave APC alone if he chooses to move. Sources revealed that he would come along with the likes of Chief Uche Nwosu and other allies who have been part of the Rescue Mission political family; a political outfit that has been with him since he spent eight years as Governor of Imo State.

With the trio nursing fresh ambition to be in the lower legislative chamber which the present APC under the control of Uzodinma may not offer, the option left is to defect to another party like PDP.

Also, lawmakers in the Imo State House of Assembly with strong affinity with Okorocha if not given chance in APC for 2023 may move out of the party too. House of Assembly members like the member for Ideato North, Arthur Egwim, Ngozi Obiefule Isu, Prince Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre) of Nkwerre and Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba) may follow suit.

Apart from being branded the Okorocha group, various forms of denials including suspension and lack of APC structure have been their lot in the party.

One political kingpin who can be on the move out of APC is Senator Ifeanyi Araraume. Despite the manner he lost the APC senate ticket for Okigwe zone bye-election, the Isiebu born believed to be having frosty relationship with the leadership in the state may also forget about the party.

Aside from Uche Nwosu, other eggheads like Chief Jude Ejiogu will also join. Ejiogu is Okorocha’s ally and chairs the Imo APC Founders group who are on the side of Okorocha. Should the national body fail to do the needful to the Okorocha group, by recognizing their faction, Ejiogu will also defect.

Others that may also dump APC for another PDP are three federal lawmakers; Honourables Paschal Obi, Ugonna Ozuruigbo (OZB) and Kingsley Uju.

The trio are strong allies of Okorocha who are also at the loosing end with him, politician was denied chance to be the chairman of NNPC board months, after President Buhari announced his name. Similarly, a strong ally Araraume Barr Emma Nwosu (Ndoro Ndoro) was stopped from becoming member of a very important federal commission.

Considering the height of these quantum of demals, Trumpeta learnt that 2023 may not harbor Araraume and his Destiny Organization troop if the fair skin politician has interest for 2023.