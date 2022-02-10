Campos FC Holds Firstmahi FC In Friendly Tie ..As Coach Ezekiel Extols Players Performance

Newly promoted Nigeria National League NNL, side Campos FC on Tuesday in a friendly held Firstmahi FC to a draw.

The friendly which was played in high tempo with good display of football artistry from both sides at the Government College Field, Owerri was used as a tune up match for both sides by their coaches as they prepare for the forthcoming 2021 Bet9ja Powers Owerri Football Clubs challenge.

Recall that Campos FC also is using the friendly for their NNL opener against Gateway FC at Abeokuta, Ogun state on Saturday.

Both sides during the game created lots of scoring chances but their defences were astute to wade off the incursions to keep the game at 0-0.

Firstmahi FC since their resumption after the Yuletides has played 3 friendly matches since winning one and drawing two as they also prepare for this seasons Nation Wide League One (NNL 1).

Meanwhile, Firstmahi FC gafers, Coach Ezekiel Onyegbule has praised his boys for their outstanding performance in the 3 friendlies so far but called for more improvement.

He urged them to keep their heads cool and maintain their focus and dedication to training adding that with discipline they can become stars in the future.