Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy Lauds Amuneke’s Appointment As Super Eagles Gaffer ..Backs Team To Qualify For Qatar ’22

The management of Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy has commended the Nigeria Football Federation NFF for appointing Ex – Barcelona players, Emmanuel Amuneke as the 1st Assistant to Austine Eguavoen and Chief Coach of the nationals senior national team.

In a statement made available by the Academy’s media the club also saluted the Eziobodo in Owerri West LGA born gaffer on his appointment expressing optimism that his combination with ‘Cerezo’ as Eguavoen is fondly called will help to bring out the best in the Super Eagles players especially as they get ready for the double header FIFA World play off against arch rivals and neighbours, Black Stars of Ghana.

“We are excited that one of our own, Emmanuel Amuneke has just been given the chance to bring his wealth of experience as one of the gaffers to tinker Super Eagles to greater height.

“We are indeed optimistic that he will not just bring value to the team but also inspire them to glory days again as he did working with U-17 team in 2013 and ’15 when the won the World Cup back to back.

EOFC Academy meanwhile, has backed the Super Eagles to get the better of their opponents (Ghana) in the Qatar 2022 world cup play off noting that after the unceremonious outing at the just concluded 2021 AFCON in Cameroon won by Senegal will galvanise them to aim for the real dead and beat Ghana for the ticket to Qatar.

The former Tanzanian Coach who led them to a famous AFCON some years back before his recent appointment has been working with CAF and the FIFA technical committee. He had a blistering time during his playing days with Zamelek in Egypt before moving on to Sporting Lisbon in Portugal and then to Barcelona in Spain not forgetting the his days with the Super Eagles were he and Eguavoen among others won the nation’s second AFCON trophy at Tunisia ’94 as well as memorable outings at the USA ’94 FIFA world cup before winning the Atlanta ’96 Olympics Football gold beating the likes of Brazil and Argentina.