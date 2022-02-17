Bet9ja Super League Hots Up In Owerri

The Bet9ja Grassroot Super League kicked off in Owerri the Imo State Capital on Valentine’s day February 14, 2022 with Pomp and pageantry.

Eight selected grassroot teams in Owerri Zone are in battle for the Bet9ja Holy grail.

According to reports gathered by Trumpeta Sports desk, the competition comprises of two groups.

Group A has Heartland Comets, Pakat FC, Oyoyo Fc and Malick Pro FC while Group B consists of Kun Khalifat, Don Daniel FC, Campos FC and Grace Of God FC.

Heartland Comets on Monday in the opening encounter battled Pakat FC winning by a solitary strike scored by Ikechukwu Dennis in the 27th minute of the First period.

On Tuesday, the encounter between Kun Kahlifat vs Campos FC ended 1-2 in favour of Campos.

Toady by 10am, Grace of God FC will trade tackles with Don Daniels FC while the dual between Malick Pro FC vs Oyoyo FC was decided yesterday.

Reacting on the competition, Master Super Agent for Bet9ja South East/South South, Dr Obinna Josh Smart Unegbu said the competition was part of the companies Corporate Social Responsibility and promised that talents who emerge from the tournament can be rest assured that Bet9ja will provide bigger platforms to aid the players to realize their dreams.

The Final comes up in a fortnight