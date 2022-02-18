Campos FC Seeks First Victory In NNL As Osun United Hits Owerri

Campos FC will be hoping to bounce back and record her 1st victory in the NNL when they entertain their visitors, Osun United at their stronghold, Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri on Saturday.

The team made history last weekend when they played their first match in the NNL in far away Abeokuta against Gateway United Fc.

*MATCH PREVIEW*

Result from the team’s opening match in the NNL have not been positive for the lads from the eastern Heartland City of Owerri as they lost their first match of the season to Gateway United FC 2 – 0 away from home.

Meanwhile, Osun United on the other hand will enter this weekends contest off the back of a 2 – 0 home win over Ekiti United.

*HEAD TO HEAD*

This will be the very first meeting between Campos FC of Owerri and Osun United of Osogbo in the NNL as both sides will be looking to get the three maximum points from this encounter.