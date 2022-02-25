Imo Football Legends Reunite In Friendly Match ..As Team Henry Nwosu Tackles Team Kelvin Onwana

Living Soccer legends that dazzled football fans across the nation and beyond in the 80’s and 90’s will on Saturday reunite in a friendly match to rekindle old memories.

Trumpeta sports desk gathered that the novelty encounter which is slated for 8:30am at the Old Township Stadium on Tetlow road will see football house hold names in action as Team Henry Nwosu lock horns with Team Kelvin Onwana.

According one of the legends, Obinna Obiaka, some of the legends who will be staring for Team Henry Nwosu(Mon) include; Henry Nwosu, Goddy Ndudi, Obinna Obiaka, Mobi Oparaku

and Ike Thankgod among others.

While those expected to star for Team Kevin Onwana include; Kevin Onwana, Ben Nwosu, Casmir Mbachu, Joe Irechukwu, Sam Anozie and Evans Ikwuegbu among others.