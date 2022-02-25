Soccer Fans Condemn Attack On Imo Angels By Ubakala Queens Supporters

Soccer fans across the nation and particularly in the South East have expressed their dismay over the barbaric behavior of Ubakala Queens supporters after their friendly encounter with Imo Angels FC of Owerri.

The social media handles went crazy with condemnations against the soccer hooligans from Ubakala in Umuiaha, the capital City of Abia state who went crazy on Wednesday against their counterparts from Imo destroying their bus and injuring their staff on the head.

According to one of the Imo Angels FC players who expressed shock over the behavior of the Ubakala fans, the home team apparently in desperation to win at all cost failed to control their emotions and started attacking their guests after the match official disallowed what should have been a winning goal for the away team.

Some soccer enthusiasts and journalists who added their comments against the barbaric act urged the football administers to find a lasting solution to the horrible epidemic known as football hooliganism calling on the Ubakala Queens management to caution their irate fans and repair the vehicle of their opponents in the spirit of sportsmanship.

They maintained that football has always been a unifying factor globally pointing out that soccer hooliganism must be stamped out.