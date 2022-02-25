Rejuvenated Naze Millionaires Lays Ambush For Enyimba In NPFL Oriental Derby Saturday ..As Former Heartland Players, Obioma, Sadiq, Eze Returns



In a bid to cement the football heritage of the South East, the then Director of Sport for the East Central State, Dr Jeremiah Enyiazu in 1970 reportedly conceived Rangers International the first son of the Oriental Football club Family.

According to reports, Enyeazu laid a philosophical foundation which became the bedrock for the teams now known as Oriental clubsides. He created the team’s motto, “through difficulties to the heights”, a stark reminder of the team’s origins [from the ashes of the Nigerian civil war] The motto became evident in the years ahead as Rangers showed her grit and resilience crushing her opposition as they became the pride of every Igbo man of that era.

Six years later Enyeazu will create another young side named “The Spartans” and shortly after the creation, came “The Falcons” that later metamorphosed into Enyimba International of today.

Rangers were imperious in the 70’s and 80’s, Iwuanyanwu Nationale (former Spartans) were dominant in the 80’s and 90’s while the last son in the family became the most prolific and dominant in the 2000’s, winning the African Champions League back -to- back as well as the NPFL title 8 times.



Meanwhile, the Oriental Derby between Heartland and Enyimba is absolutely a Box Office because of the intense rivalry and proximity.

In the past Enyimba used to be a team that fed Iwuanyanwu Nationale and Rangers as it were, always selling her best legs to her neighbors.

The story took a dramatic twist in 1999/2000 with the emergence of Dr Orji Uzor Kalu as Governor of Abia State.

Orji Uzor changed the narrative and turned Enyimba into giants of African Football.

Precisely on Saturday 26th February 2022, History will once again be made as A rejuvenated Heartland FC takes on Enyimba International in a pulsating Oriental derby at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri by 4pm.

Two years ago on January 15th 2020, the Naze Millionaires beat Enyimba at their backyard 2-0.

On that day, Architect Chukwuemeka Obioma and Sodiq Abubakar accounted for the goals as Heartland silenced Enyimba in the hurstling and bustling City of Aba.

Tomorow at the Iconic Dan Anyiam Stadium, Chukwuemeka Obioma and Sodiq will be playing against Heartland alongside Pascal Eze Former Heartland Deputy Skipper.

The good story for the fans of the Owerri Landlords is that Heartland has gone four games without defeat and will be turbo charged to triumph after receiving their salaries as promised by their handlers against Enyimba who are struggling to score goals in recent times.

Tactically the game pits the vastly experienced Erasmus Onuh against the young Finidi George.

Enyimba has failed to beat Heartland since 2020 and the Naze Millionaires will be hoping to continue that run this Saturday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

The derby is also an opportunity for the players to stand up and be counted, a chance to write their names in gold.



Peep Into History Tips;

On September 2011, Chinedu Efugh scored the only goal when Heartland beat Enyimba in the FA Cup final to break her 18year trophy less jinx.

Some of the great players that have tasted the waters for both teams include; Uche Okechukwu, Vincent Enyeama, Chijioke Ejiogu, Nelson Ogbonna, ThankGOd Ike, Godwin Paul, Chukwuemeka Obioma, Sodiq Abubaka, Mangut Mbwas, Pascal Eze, Obinna Obiaka, Ifeanyi Onuigbo, Andrew Abalogu, Ndidi Anumunu, Paschal Ojigwe, Chibuzor Ozurunba, Ikechukwu Ibenegbu among many others.