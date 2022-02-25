EOCF Boss, Sir Obidinma Salutes Super Falcons Qualification For 2022 Women AFCON ..Lauds Keeper, Nnadozie For Penalty Save

The CEO and President of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, the parent body of Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) has congratulated the coaches and players of Super Falcons on their 1- 0 victory againat Ivory Coast at Abidjan to secure a place in this year’s women AFCON.

The super Falcons won the first game in Abuja last Wednesday 2-0 and followed it with 0-1 victory against the Female Elephants at their back yard in Abidjan on Wednesday to earn a place for a record 12 times in the African Women Nations Cup in Morocco later this year.

During the early minutes of the match, Imo state born Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie saved a penalty kick to keep Nigeria in the game before Okoronkwu’s late goal to give the Falcons a slim victory.

Nnadozie hails from Akwakuma in Owerri North LGA were she started playing with Iwu Queens FC in Owerri before moving to Rivers Angels FC of Port Hercourt and later to France were she now plays for Paris FC in the French Feminine League 1.

Sir Obidinma in his congratulatory massage urged the Falcons never to relent in their oars but to keep giving Nigerians their best.