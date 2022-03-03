Uchegbulam Lauds Ikeduru Lawmaker’s Developmental Stride In Sports ..Imo FA Partners My Radio for Talent Hunt

Chairman of the Imo Football Association, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam has expressed readiness to partner with Amb. Uche Ogbuagu to develop grassroots football in Ikeduru local government.

Uchegbulam gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Ikeduru State constituency lawmaker in Iho.He commended the lawmaker for his many interventions towards grassroots development in Ikeduru and Imo State as a whole.Further, he commended Ogbuagu for his selflessness even as he charged him to remain a worthy voice for the people.The CAF Instructor and former Vice President of the Nigeria Football Association said Ogbuagu had shown focus and registered his name in football, radio, and other development sectors of the state and south east. He expressed hopes that the proposed football talent hunt show was a boost to the teeming youths in the constituency. On his part, Ogbuagu expressed appreciation for the visit and assured that the Imo FA will enjoy media presence in My Radio FM.He pledged support for the FA even as he declared readiness to always partner for football development in his constituency to empower youths with football skills and keep them from vices. While the FA Marketing Consultant, Hon Ugochukwu Nnah commended Ogbuagu’s contribution to Sports and talent development saying it was second to none in the state, noting he had given the Ikeduru stadium a complete turnaround. Meanwhile, the station Manager of My Radio FM has promised to use their medium to promote every program concerning the Imo State Football Association.