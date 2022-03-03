Amb Nwankwo Performs Ground Breaking Ceremony for Papilo Academy Quarters

Following his conscious efforts towards giving young talents best of opportunities to actualise and excel as footballers, former Super Eagles Captain and NFF Ambassador, Kani ‘Papilo’ Nwankwo has scored another goal making his dream a success.The former Inter Milan, Ajax and Arsenal legend was on Sunday joined by his friends and well wishers during the ground breaking ceremony of the proposed site for his pet club, Papilo Football Academy Quarters.Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony behind Shop Rite, Egbu road Owerri, the 1993 FIFA U17 world champion and Atlanta ’96 Olympic football gold medalist winner said his dream is to give the young lads that type of opportunity he and some of his colleagues didn’t have during their playing days.He assured that when completed that the edifice will contain state of art facilities for football academy players like is obtainable in Europe.Rev Father Chika Opara after offering some prayers for a hitch free construction also joined the FIFA Ambassador to perform the ground breaking and foundation laying of blocks signaling the commencement of the structure.Some of the dignitaries who also attended the even include; Sam Anozie, Secretary Heartland FC, Mr Chuks Dike, General Manager Imo Angels FC among many others.