Race for Ihitte – Uboma House of Assembly 2023 Group Adopts Barr Kelechi Nwokeogu ..Says, His Fit For The Job ..Vows To Canvass Support For Him

There are growing calls for a renowned layer and public affairs analyst, Barr Kelechi Nwokeogu tto join the race for Ihitte/Uboma House of Assembly seat ahead of the next years general elections.

Multiple youth groups from Ihitte/Uboma who spoke to our correspondent on the issue noted that the constituency has suffered poor representation in the time past adding that now is the time to correct the anomalies.

Leader of the groups who spoke on behalf of others, Hon Ifeanyi Okafor pointed out that Barr Nwokeogu has the required intellectual and social qualities needed for the plum job.

He added that the Nwokeogu has distinguished himself in the areas of leadership and accountability, having served in various positions of trust of which he performed excellently.

Hon Okafor further stated that the call for him to join the race is because the people of Ihitte/Uboma are in dire need of quality representation which guarantees development in the constituency.

He maintained that the youth groups, having scrutinized a good number of persons who have shown interest for the Assembly seat, Barr Nwokeogu is the only person who has the needed academic and mental capacity to represent the good people of Ihitte/Uboma in the next general elections.

Hon Okafor appealed to the letter to accept the clarion call vy the youths of Ihitte/Uboma to represent them at the Imo House of Assembly come 2023.

In a swift reaction to the call by the youths, Barr Nwokeogu thanked the youths for considering him worthy for representation and promised to get back to them as soon as possible