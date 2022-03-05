Fuel Scarcity: Passengers In Imo Raise Alarm Over High Cost of Transportation As Fuel Sales N300 Per Liter

By Okey Alozie

The extortion of passengers by commercial bus drivers have come to alarming rate in Imo State.

The commercial drivers in Imo State according to report have increased the transportation fare to hundred percent and this as we gathered is unacceptable to passengers.

Our rolving reporter observed that the transport fare from Mbaise to Owerri has moved from N 200 to N 500. From Owerri to Orlu is almost N 1000 instead of N 500 it used to be.

Here in Owerri, no N 50 drop again. Commercial bus drivers now charge passengers especially in Owerri N 150.

Those coming from World Bank Estate to Whethral, Douglas and Orlu road pay N 150 instead of the usual N 100.

Yesterday, a passenger and a driver were seen physically fighting because of money.

Investigative report revealed that a commercial driver whose names were withheld for obvious reason almost beat a passenger to death because the passenger refused to pay him N 150 as transportation fare from World Bank to Douglas.

Eye witness account revealed that the driver and his passenger were arguing on the transportation fare before the fight came up.

Many drivers were said to have come around to support their colleague and as a result, the misunderstanding escalated into a fight.

The driver in question had an upper hand and eventually injured the passenger who refused to pay him N 150 as transport fare.

Aggrieved Imolites who got information about the story are now calling on Governor Hope Uzodinma to address the issue of high cost of transport fare before the worst happens in the state.

The drivers in their reaction have insisted that the high transport fare must continue as long as there is increase in petrol price.