YSFON VP Celebrates Daughter, Nurse Jennifer On Birthday

The South East Vice President of the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria YSFON, Mr Sunny Ndubuisi Opara “Warrior” has celebrated his daughter, Miss Jennifer Sunny Opara who marked her birthday on Tuesday March 8, 2022.

Speaking to Trumpeta sports desk, Sunny who is now the Imo FA Technical Committee Chairman described her daughter as a rare gift to him and his lovely wife.

He said, “on behalf of me, my wife and our lovely kids, i wish to thank God Almighty for adding yet another year to the life of my daughter, Nurse Jenny and we pray that God will continue to enable her to grow wisdom and strength and to grant her all her heart desires.

The former Eagle Cement (Now Rivers United) striker who also played for Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Montpellier (France) and in Denmark equally thanked God for guiding Nurse Jenny through her school days to becoming a nurse now working at the Region Strokes And Neuroscience Hospital, Owerri.