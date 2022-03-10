Imo SWAN Cautions Imposter, Saviola Godwin ..Warns Public of His Nefarious Activities ..Assures Body Very Intact

Members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state chapter have expressed their dismay and displeasure over what they termed “attempt to discredit SWAN image” as well misinform the public by a self acclaimed sports presenter by name Saviola Godwin.

The sports writers body who rose from its congress on Tuesday with a release signed by its Secretary, Mr Tunde Liadi also warned that the said Saviola has been feeding the public with false information that Imo SWAN has division even when he is not a member of the association there by impersonating members of the association.

“It has come to the notice of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo State chapter that a certain Saviola Godwin who claims to be a journalist and works with Ozisa FM, Owerri has been attempting to discredit our noble Association by using Ozisa FM radio station to mislead the unsuspecting public and feeding them with false information that SWAN Imo Chapter has divisions.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored his ranting and mischievous activities, but for the unsuspecting public and to correct the erroneous impression that SWAN, Imo chapter has divisions, we therefore wish to state here that;

“The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo State chapter is not having and has never had any issue or division but has always spoken as one indivisible entity and a critical sports stakeholder not just here in Imo state but at the national level as well.

“We therefore wish to state that the said Saviola Godwin is not a member of SWAN, Imo chapter and so cannot speak about our activities.

“We however wish to inform the general public that Saviola Godwin is impersonating SWAN and its members and should not deal with him on matters relating to SWAN.

We equally ask the public to disregard his mischief and attempts to misinform the public.

“This release also serves as stern warning to Saviola Godwin to immediately desist from such unguarded utterances about SWAN as the noble Association will not tolerate a repeat of it either now or in the near future.