First Mahi FC Academy Opens Scholarship Scheme For Players ..Beneficiary Gets Admission into Govt Sec, Owerri

As part of its social responsibilities and determination to give its players basic academic education, First Mahi FC, Owerri has commenced awarding of scholarship to their players.

Disclosing the programme to Trumpeta Sports Desk, the club’s Secretary, Orji Sampson revealed that one of the beneficiaries has been admitted into Government Secondary School, Owerri for his academics.

“One of the cardinal points for First Mahi FC apart from giving the players opportunity to become professional footballers is also to ensure that they get sound academic education through the club’s scholarship scheme.

“The club’s Vice President, Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha is fully committed to providing the youths in our society a conducive atmosphere to excel in their God’s given talent but more so, he wants them to also have a good life after football which is why he instituted the scholarship scheme for players.

“We also have a programme that enables players to get skills acquisition on various jobs they can easily fall upon after retiring from active football.

One of the first beneficiaries, Fortune Nkpoikana Danison from Anam LGA in Akwa Ibom state thanked God for the privilege to go to school.

He prayed to God to continue to bless the club chairman for his kind gesture assuring to be at his best and excelling with his studies and football career.