Mbaise Nation Celebrates Prof Nwala

Ezuruezu Mbaise has felicitated with one of her erudite scholars, Professor Uzodimma Timothy Nwala at eighty years. Professor Nwala is an activist and pioneer African Philosopher. He fights for justice especially when it affects the downtrodden. Nwala is an advocate of human capital development in every environment he finds himself be it academic, political and or social. He is known for his straightforward approach to matters. After being suppressed for several years being appointed a professor, that did not deter him from his intellectual pursuits.

Coming from a humble background Nwala appreciates what it takes to be taken out of poverty and encourages all that come his way to fight for freedom. After his primary school graduation which earned him a stint in the teaching field the rest of his education was through self determination and discipline as he got his GCE ordinary and advanced levels through home studies.

Professor Nwala set academic record of being the only graduate in the Philosophy Department of the university of Nigeria Nsukka in 1967.Beyound that He proceeded to the United States for his Masters and PhD degrees at New School for Social Research. Nwala went to Oxford university as a Fellow of Commonwealth Scholarship and similarity became a Fellow of the USSR Academy of Sciences in Moscow.

At his country home Nwala represented Mbaise nation at the last Constituent Assembly at Abuja. A close associate of late Dr Alex Ekwueme Professor Nwala kept fate and never betrayed him throughout their political life.

The history of the apex Sociocultural organization in Mbaise will be incomplete without the mention of Uzodimma Nwala. Similarly his Community Itu Ezinihitte have a lot to write about her son Nwala. All the prayers will be for Nwala to be blessed with healthy longevity to continue to guide the younger generation alright.