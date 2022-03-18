Mbaise Nation Celebrates Prof Nwala

Ezuruezu  Mbaise has felicitated with one of her erudite scholars, Professor Uzodimma Timothy Nwala at eighty years. Professor Nwala is an activist and pioneer African Philosopher. He fights for justice especially when  it affects the  downtrodden. Nwala is an advocate of human capital development  in every  environment  he finds himself  be it academic, political and or social. He is known for  his straightforward approach to matters. After being suppressed for several years being  appointed  a professor, that did not  deter him from his intellectual  pursuits. 

Coming from  a humble background  Nwala appreciates what it takes to be taken out of poverty and encourages all that come his way to  fight for freedom. After  his  primary school graduation which earned  him a stint in the teaching field the rest of his education was through  self  determination and discipline as  he got his GCE ordinary and advanced  levels through home studies. 

Professor  Nwala set academic record of being the only graduate in the  Philosophy  Department of the university of Nigeria  Nsukka in 1967.Beyound that He proceeded to the United States  for his  Masters and PhD  degrees at New School for Social Research. Nwala went to Oxford university as a Fellow  of Commonwealth Scholarship and similarity became a  Fellow of the  USSR Academy of Sciences in Moscow. 

At his country home  Nwala represented  Mbaise nation  at the last Constituent Assembly at Abuja. A close  associate  of late Dr Alex Ekwueme Professor Nwala kept fate and never betrayed him throughout their political life. 

The history of the apex  Sociocultural organization  in Mbaise will be incomplete without the mention of  Uzodimma Nwala. Similarly  his  Community Itu Ezinihitte     have a lot to write about her son Nwala. All the prayers will be for Nwala to be blessed with healthy longevity to continue to guide the younger generation alright.

