NPFL Break: Heartland Needs Surgery In All Department – Coach Onuh

Following the end of the first stanza of these seasons NPFL games, Heartland FC gaffer, Coach Erasmus Onuh has revealed that his team needs surgery in every department.

Speaking to sports journalists on Saturday at the Dan Anyiam stadium shortly after the team’s lack luster performance in their match day 19 encounter against MFM FC, the former ABS FC coach said the team will need to beef up in almost all the departments.

“We need fresh legs in all departments and as you can see am already having a meeting with my technical team.

“We have identified on who to bring and within this two weeks break we shall make some injections.

“As you already know am not the one that recruited the players I met but i have managed to steady the ship with some win and when we lose we dont concede heavily again.

“We shall work hard to start getting out of relegation zone when the second stanza commences and from then we will see how it goes.

Although Coach Onuh and the management of Naze Millionaires haven’t made public the identified players but it’s obvious needs a potent goal scorer and some legs to help at the creative midfield area and defense and grape vine sources suggest they are keeping their targets close to their heart.

Meanwhile, some section of the fans has berated Heartland FC over their poor performance against their fellow strugglers MFM FC blaming poor recruitment on the teams woes this season.

Some of them who spoke to Trumpeta sports desk on anonymous said the management and the technical crew must wake up to their responsibilities by signing good legs this mid break if they truly want the Owerri Landlords to avoid relegation.

Heartland FC will in their next game after the 2 weeks break take on MFM FC in a return match at the Teslim Balogun stadium Lagos as part of the match day 20 encounters.