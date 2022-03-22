Aftermath of Taribo’s Prayer: Papili Speaks On Ex -Super Eagles Move ..Says, Tinubu, 3 Other Former Gov’s Supported Kanu Heart Foundation ..Urges Electorates To Grab Their PVC’s & Vote Wisely

Following the rave of comments that has continued to trail the prayer said by Pastor Taribor West and his former Super Eagles players for APC National leader and former Governor of Lagos state, Sen Ahmed Tinubu, Arsenal Legend, Amb Kanu Papilo Nwankwo has reacted to some of the comments on social media.

“Some people have been talking, talking and talking on the social media.

“Make no mistake, i am not a politician, i am a footballer and football legend, that’s what we are and we have our own opinion too.

“For me, About 22years ago Kanu Heart Foundation was looking for people to support us and only 3 former Governors then of which Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu was one of them that gave us money to start.

” Today, he is celebrating his 70th birthday and we are here to support him.

“So please, people should stop talking and talking like that.

” Let me urge us to stop the talk and go get our PVC’s and vote the right person on the election day so that the write person will ascend the seat of power.

Recall that lots of people have been immediately after the video of were Pastor Tribor West and his Super Eagles colleagues were praying for Sen Tinubu on his birthday and his presidential ambition have been reacting for and against such move, but Kanu on a video before the testimonial match he and his colleagues played in honour of Tinubu’s 70th birthday has since cleared the air.