Ex-Ngor Okpala Councillor Goes Home Tomorrow, Ekpe, Umuhu Ward Mourns

On Friday, March 25, 2022, the remains of Hon (Mrs) Cordelia Okere would be laid to rest in her husband’s compound in Egbelu, Umuhu in Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State.

Before her death, Mrs Okere was a former Councillor representing Umumu Ward 9, Ngor Okpala, during the administration of Gov Ikedi Ohakim.

The late Councillor was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a party she remained in, worked for and served till her death.

According to information from the family, her body will leave Hossana Mortuary, Omuowa, near Imo Airport, by 8am, for Umuneke, Ngor Okpala LGA Headquarter for her final rites and respect as Ex Councilor Legislator.

Later, the body will move to her husband’s house for lying in state, after which it goes to St Patrick Catholic Church, Mbutu Okohia, Umuhu for the burial service.

Her body will finally be laid to rest in her husband’s compound in Egbelu, Umuhu.

Speaking to Trumpeta, Chief Henry Ekpe, a former National Officer of PDP and top member of the party in Umuhu Ward 9, described late Cordelia Okere as a virtuous woman who worked to support the husband.

“Even after the husband died, she took over the responsibility of the family, and today has produced Graduates in her children.

She remained a pillar in PDP in the Ward, and never relented in making her contributions to the service of our great party, PDP.

Personally, I have lost a great supporter and free financier of PDP in the Ward. May God accept her Soul” Ekpe said.

Meanwhile, the entire Umuhu PDP are in mourning over Hon Mrs Cordelia’s death, as she was a great mobilizer, especially of Women and was a consistent politician who took PDP as her home.

Expected in her burial are PDP Heavy weights from Imo State, and in Ngor Okpala particular.

Among them are His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, Hon Bede Eke, member representing Ngor Okpala, Aboh Mbaise in the Federal House, Chief Emma Nwogu, Hon Charles Abara, Hon Jeff Nwachukwu, Hon Kizito Onuoha, Hon Macot Okereafor, Chief Morrison Njoku, Mrs Angy Okerefor, Chief Kinsgley Odionyenma, Chief Sunny Nwanna, Aham Ogwudi, Hon Bona Okorie, Chief Casmir Okereafor, Hon John Eke, Ambassador Reality Okereafor, Hon Mrs Beatrice Nkwo, Leticia Okere and others.