Heartland Comets Gets Training Boost From Imo Football Legends, Beat Jaguar FC in NLO ..As Prince Ogbonna Galvanizes Support for Gov Uzodinma

Heartland Comets, the Junior team of Naze Millionaires of Owerri on Tuesday received a boost for their quest in the this seasons NLO after they were presentation four brand new footballs from Imo Football Legends, Owerri.

Making the presentation on behalf of the Football Legends which is made up of ex -professionals and international footballers, Amb Prince Eliezer Ogbonna believes the donation would go a long way in encouraging the team.

While urging the team to put behind them all they have passed through he equally advised them to shun all social vices if they want to be successful.

Prince Ogbonna who the relation of Angelo Ogbona of EPL side, West Harm United assured them of the governors’ resolve to give them the needed support for them to excel and graduate to the next level of representing the state, winning laurels and becoming professional players.

He said:

“if Government gives you 100% support, it beholds on you to in return support government”.

The ex- player however informed them of government’s plans to bring all youths of the state together in a program that would take them off the streets and put food on their table

The donor reminded the players of the forthcoming election as he advised them to go and obtain their PVC with a view to using it to vote in support of government in power.

Receiving the football on behalf of the team, the coach and ex- player Nicholas Ukadike thanked Amb. Eliezer for his show of love and concern.

He likened what the donor did to sowing of seeds in the church while he prayed God to replenish his pocket.

The Heart Land Feeder Teach coach assured the donor that the team would reciprocate with victory to the HeartLand Fc.

The captain of the team, Odinaka Nwokoro thanked Amb. Ogbonna for his kind gesture and asked God to reward him abundantly.

In their second league encounter on Wednesday at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri, Comets FC beat fellow compatriots from Okigwe 2-1, Jaguar FC to register their first victory of the season after losing their opening encounter 1-2 to another Owerri side Khun Kalifat FCat the Onwubiko Int’l Sports Stadium, Ngor Okpala.