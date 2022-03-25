2022 Surveyors Day: Body Wants Govt To Partner Professional Surveyors For Environmental Development

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo.

The Nigeria Institution Of Surveyors Imo state branch celebrated its 2022 Global Surveyors Day in Owerri the state capital during the week with the theme (Exploring Cutting Edge Technologies for improved Geospatial Solution).

The event took place at Imo International Conference Center IICC Owerri.

Speaking during the road show to mark the event, the chairman of Nigeria Institution Of Surveyors Imo State branch, Surv Paschal Nze , said that 21st of March every year is set aside as Global Surveyors Day but due to certain challenges the state branch, could not celebrate on that day.

He noted that on the Global Surveyors Day, Surveyors cease the opportunity to create awareness on Surveying and Surveyors. He called on Government and individuals to engage professional Surveyors on any land related development the intend to carry out.

Surv. Nze, pointed out that Surveying is the bed rock of every sustainable development and that Surveying information is very vital in modern day governance.

Surv. Paschal, added that surveyors have the requisite knowledge to provide the relevant data that should be used to design, construct and manage infrastructure. Surveyors can provide data that can be used for the control and management of flood, gully erosion among others.

He called on the state government to engage the services of professional surveyors because they have relevant utility maps that can be used for the distribution of social amenities, collection of property taxes and a lot more all to the advantage of the Government and society at large.

Surveyor. Ven. Chukwuocha in his remarks said the theme of this year’s edition: Exploring Cutting Edge Technology For Improved Geospatial Solution: introduces a new agenda for the surveyors, adding that it is going to bring new opportunities for government and individuals for a better society. He said

“Imo is among the foremost states that use modern Technology to provide solutions for geospatial challenges in the country.

He used the opportunity to call upon the state government to provide enabling environment that will allow surveyors in the state to proffer solutions to some of the challenges facing the state.

Earlier in his response, the Head of department of Surveying at Imo State University Prof ,Emereibeole said that Surveying has different departments that profer solutions to the needs of the society.

He noted that the road show was to create awareness on the need for people to always look out for professional surveyors to avoid the ugly consequences of not engaging a professional Surveyor.

He outlined some of the challenges facing the profession to include insecurity, unregistered surveyors among others.

The Highpoint of the celebration was a road show with barners with different inscriptions on the use and importance of Surveying.