Aftermath of Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: EOCF Boss, Sir Obidinma Calls for NPFL’s Revival, Improved Structure ..Recalls How Dad, Late Elkanah Gave Nigeria Equalizer Against Ghana

Following the abysmal performance and ouster of Nigeria by Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, the CEO/President of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) has called for the improvement of our league.

Reacting after the Super Eagles failed to pick a ticket for Qatar 2022 after they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Black Stars of Ghana at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, Sir Obidinma decried the ouster urging the football authorities to look inward and improve our local league for optimum performance.

“Its indeed sad that Nigeria won’t be at Qatar for the Mundial later in June and being candid, we didn’t deserve it judging our performance.

“I sincerely think that our solution to the poor performance is to rebuild our league and make more attractive with structural bases that will improve the slandered to compete favourably in the continent and the world at large.

“If you recall before 1994, our league was housing most of best legs with the like of Finidi George, Ben Iroha, Late Thompson Oliha among others.

“The league also had very good goalkeepers like Ike Shoromu and Vincent Enyeama and at that time they were dedicated as our national teams were build from the league.

He urged the Nigeria Football Federation NFF, to work with LMC, NWFL and other tiers of our league to ensure that the league is restructured to get it right and build academies for a better future.

Speaking on why NFF and football authorities must emulate his father’s principles, Sir Obidinma noted that apart from his Dad being the first to be flown from abroad to represent Nigeria in an international match that it is significant that he was the one that got Nigeria’s first equalizing result against Ghana around late 50’s during a game that ended 2-2 between Nigeria and Ghana.

He stresses that games between the two West African football giants has always been a tough one.

Obidinma who is also the President of Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy harped on the need to revive our league system and encourage clubs to run a well structured academies which he noted is the real panacea for the desired growth and development of our the game in Nigeria.

While appealing to millions of football lovers in the nation to take the outcome of the match in goof fate, Sir Obidinma advised that true patriotism and dedication to national interest must be our watchword going forward for us to get it right as his late father, Elkanah Onyeali and his team mates did in their time.