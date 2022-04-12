Owerri Municipal Assembly Seat Hits Up, As Obodo Declares Interest.

.Wins Youth Support

By Stevenie Michaels

Golden fish they say have no hiding place, Owerri Municipal have found A ROUND PEG IN ROUND HOLE, for their 2023 constituency seat,

The Aspiration Of Comr. Obodo Ugochukwu Austin is timely.

Here Is A Young man Who Truly Understands That Leadership Is Not All About Being In Charge But Taking Care Of People you represent.

This has evidently shown that the Umuororonju Son Is A team Player, Selfless, Creatively Consumate, And Reliable, Perhaps Possessing First-rate Qualities Suitable For Clinching the Mandate to Run For Owerri Municipal State Constituency.

Commendably, The Umuororonju youth leader Has Consistently Shown His Unflinching Support And total Commitment to The Party, And the Government Of Shared Prosperity, With Good Records.Obodo Ugochukwu Is Generous And friendly, and accepts People With Great Ideas.

The Values, Ethics And Aspiration Of the good indigenous and the none Indigenous In the Consciousness Of Owerri Municipal People, Have Been Underrepresented For Almost A Decade, We Earnestly Deserve A Better Representation At this time, Hence The Clamour For Restoration Agenda Has Started And The Man The Cap Fits Is Comrd Obodo Ugochukwu.

Speaking too at the event, the chairman of APC Owerri Municipal, Onyeka Ibezim whose presence gave clamor to the official declaration of Comrd Obodo, told the crowd and members of Obodo campaign team and all who are present that APC will work with the best. He advised that every Owerri indigene and none indigene should make sure they get their PVC and support Obodo all the time not being with him in the morning and another aspirant at night. The APC Council Chairman insisted that the era of “gambling” in politics has gone and warn the party faithful against “double standard”

Speaking Also at the event, Ambassador Jude Abuba said he trusts Comrd Obodo Ugochukwu and can vouch for him any time and urge the Owerri people to help make their brother, husband and son’s aspiration a reality. He opined that they should count their teeth with their tongue.

An Elder in Umuororonjo community Austin Nze while speaking pleaded on the good people of Umuororonjo and all the people of Owerri Municipal to support their son Obodo .Arc Chris Nwoso who is a friend of Comrade Obodo and an Abia state born said it does not matter where one is from or the party one belong but that what matters is making the right choice in putting the right person in a position for positive results ,and he also urged them to make sure he gets the party nomination.

Supporting Comr. Obodo is to the benefit of all Owerri people “and if you don’t have your PVC he said, you are one vote down.