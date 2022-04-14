REMO Stars Compound Heartland’s Relegation Woes

..As Irate Fans Disrupt Post Match Interview

..Blame Naze Millionaires Mgt over Club’s Misfortune

The possibility of Heartland FC escaping relegation this season was on Tuesday compounded by resilient Demo Stars FC.

The Ikene based NPFL side owned by sports betting mogul held the Owerri Landlords to a pulsating draw at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in their rescheduled match day 22 encounter to further worsen their chances of avoiding the impending drop at the end of the season.

This seemingly frustrating situation no doubt infuriated the fans who went bizarre letting their anger following the teams dwindling fortunes.

The fans who were obviously not satisfied with the performance of their Darling team especially their position on the NPFL log disrupted the post match interview of the sports writers with Remo Stars Gaffer, Gbenga Ogunbote as he was expressing his dissatisfaction with the condition of the Dan Anyiam Stadium which he said couldn’t allow for free flow of the game.

Irked by Ogunbote’s view, the fans who were visibly furious and animated started throwing bottled water at the direction of the post match interview were members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo Chapter alongside other journalists who attended the match were diligently performing their professional job.

The action by the irate fans heightened the already charged atmosphere inside the arena which scared the Heartland gaffer, Erasmus Onuh that was also waiting to be interviewed according to LMC laws of NPFL as he quickly disappeared from the main bowl of Dan Anyiam to avoid being lynched.

When Trumpeta sports desk quissed further on the irate fans to ascertain reasons for their action, some of them who spoke in Igbo said, “This people have killed us, they are joking with the only thing that gives us joy.

“The management have failed us and the team is playing nonsense.

“With what we are saw today against Remo Stars, how can we survive relegation.

They however apologised to the SWAN members and others for their unruly behavior but accused Heartland FC management and government officials handling the team of mismanaging the club.

Heartland FC is currently pegged at the bottom of log with 21 points from 22 games and will travel to Uyo on Sunday to take on fellow strugglers Dakkada FC at the Nest of Champions.